Champions League games today: Full TV schedule, channels to watch 2020 quarterfinals in USA

This year’s UEFA Champions League schedule, which was interrupted in March when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live sports, resumes this week with a completely new look and format now that the tournament has reached the quarterfinal stage.

Not only is the Champions League schedule for the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds condensed into a straight knockout tournament featuring single-leg fixtures, but Champions League games are being shown on a different TV channel then they were in the spring — assuming the match you want to watch is even on TV.

MORE: Watch select Champions League games on fuboTV (7-day trial)

CBS took over Champions League broadcasts in the United States a year ahead of schedule after Turner Sports backed out of its deal to show the rest of the 2019-20 season. The network is showing most Champions League action this month, including the four quarterfinal matches from Wednesday through Saturday, exclusively on its online streaming service CBS All Access.

Only one more game on the Champions League schedule, the Final on Aug. 23, will broadcast on live TV via CBS Sports Network.

Below is the complete Champions League TV schedule as the tournament to crown a 2019-20 European champion continues, plus how to watch all Champions League games in the United States.

Champions League TV schedule

The coronavirus shut down live sports on March 11 with four Round of 16 games left on the schedule. Those four games were played last weekend to complete the quarterfinal portion of the Champions League bracket. Barcelona, Bayern, Manchester City and Lyon advanced.

UEFA determined those remaining Round of 16 matches could play out at their originally scheduled locations before the tournament heads to Lisbon, Portugal, the neutral site for all quarterfinal and semifinal matches as well as the Final.

All Champions League matches are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Below is the complete Champions League schedule from the quarterfinals through the Final at the end of the month

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Match Time TV channel Live stream Atalanta vs. Paris 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Thursday., Aug. 13

Match Time TV channel Live stream Leipzig vs. Atlético 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Friday, Aug. 14

Match Time TV channel Live stream Barcelona vs. Bayern 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Saturday, Aug. 15

Match Time TV channel Live stream Man. City vs. Lyon 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Match Time TV channel Live stream Atalanta/Paris vs. Leipzig/Atlético 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Match Time TV channel Live stream Barcelona/Bayern vs. Man. City/Lyon 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Sunday, Aug. 23

Match Time TV channel Live stream TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET CBS Sports Network CBS All Access/fuboTV

How to watch Champions League games in the USA

CBS was supposed to take over the exclusive English language rights for Champions League matches in 2021, but it did so ahead of schedule after Turner Sports prematurely ended its deal in June. So CBS is now the home for Champions League action in the United States, but it will not show any of the remaining matches on its over-air cable network.

All Champions League matches are available live on CBS All Access, which is the network’s online streaming service. A select few, including the Champions League Final, will be shown on TV via CBS Sports Network.

MORE: Watch CBS Sports Network on fuboTV

CBS All Access starts at $5.99 a month, but it is offering a one-month free trial promotion for new subscribers through mid-August. Users can cancel subscriptions at any time.

Below are the devices on which CBS All Access can be streamed:

Android

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

Amazon FireTV

LG

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Roku

Samsung

Visio

Xfinity

For the Champions League Final on TV, CBS Sports Network has a channel finder feature for users across the country.

CBS Sports Network is available on most cable provider systems. It’s also available from satellite providers DirecTV (channel 221) and Dish Network (channel 158).

As for live TV streaming services, CBS Sports Network is available on fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu. All three come with free trials for new subscribers.