CFP director Bill Hancock ‘hopeful’ four-team playoff can go on despite Big Ten, Pac-12 cancellations

The Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their college football seasons Tuesday, and that left a major question for the rest of the FBS schools pressing on to play college football in 2020.

Will there be a College Football Playoff? Is a four-team playoff even possible at this point?

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock was not ready to give a definitive answer in either direction.

“With the CFP we are hopeful, but it is too soon to say,” Hancock told Sporting News in a Wednesday interview. “It’s just too soon to talk about the implications of (the Big Ten and Pac-12 cancellations). Our staff had a call today about Miami and planning. We certainly want to be ready if there is a season.”

Miami, of course, is the site of this year’s College Football Playoff championship game. That game was scheduled for Jan. 11. The national semifinals are scheduled for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

On Aug. 5, the CFP announced that it was moving its final rankings release from Dec. 6 to Dec. 20.

Hancock said the College Football Playoff will wait for direction from its management committee, which consists of the commissioners of the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbick.

Four of the 10 conferences — the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference — cancled or postponed their fall football seasons. The MAC and Big Ten were exploring spring football as an option. A total of 53 FBS schools won’t play football in 2020, and that number could grow.

In the Power 5, however, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 are proceeding with their seasons as planned. The American Athletic Conference, Conference-USA and Sun Belt also have yet to cancel. That prompts the question whether those three conferences can carry a four-team playoff.

There is a precedent. The 2017-18 College Football Playoff featured teams from those conferences. Georgia and Alabama represented the SEC and played in the CFP championship game. Oklahoma represented the Big 12, and Clemson represented the ACC. So, it has happened in the past.

“The history of who has been in the playoff will not be a factor,” Hancock said. “It will be a decision the management committee will make when the time comes.”

Hancock acknowledged Monday was a tough day for all college football fans. In the meantime, the CFP is hoping to have a seventh installment in 2020-21.

“We have been flexible,” Hancock said. “We continue to be flexible. Yesterday was a tough day for anybody who loves college football. There is no doubt about it. There are challenges.”