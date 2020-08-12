Celtics sign coach Brad Stevens to contract extension

The Boston Celtics confirmed on Wednesday that the club has put pen to paper on a contract extension with head coach Brad Stevens.

The team didn’t reveal the exact terms of the extension.

In a prepared statement, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge praised the 43-year-old routinely mentioned as a preseason Coach of the Year candidate.

“Brad is one of the most intelligent and hard-working coaches in the game today. More importantly, his character and integrity have contributed to a culture that we all highly value here. Brad is a great teammate, and a leader people want to follow. We are honored to have him with us as we continue to pursue our next championship.”

While at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex bubble site for the completion of the 2019-20 NBA season that was halted on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stevens will guide the Celtics to a sixth consecutive playoff appearance.

His Celtics fell in the 2017 and 2018 Eastern Conference Finals to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Stevens has yet to lead Boston to an NBA Finals appearance, but he holds an overall record of 318-245.