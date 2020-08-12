CeeLo Green Apologizes to Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion

WENN

The former judge of ‘The Voice’ blames the media for stirring up controversy as he insists he was misunderstood and never meant to disrespect any female artists.

–

Hip-hop star CeeLo Green is walking back his harsh criticism of female rappers Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion, insisting his comments were taken out of context

The singer hit headlines this week (begs10Aug20) after telling Far Out magazine he’s not impressed by the women of rap’s sexed-up lyrics, because they are often “shameless” and make them appear “desperate.”

“A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” he said. “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery.”

CeeLo, famed for his hit song “F**k You”, was attacked on social media for his remarks, which were deemed sexist and hypocritical, and on Wednesday (12Aug20), he took to Instagram to address the backlash, claiming it was all one big “misunderstanding.”

In a lengthy note, the 45 year old wrote, “Firstly, I am an advocate of artistic freedom and expression, as well as a fan of Nicki, Cardi & Meagan (sic). I know most of them personally and consider Cardi & Offset family. Therefore, I would never disrespect them by any means. I acknowledge them all as powerful, beautiful and influential women…and professionals.”

He went on to accuse bloggers and tabloid reporters of trying to stir controversy as he expressed his sorrow over the incident.

“I wholeheartedly apologize to each of them for the inconvenience they have been caused due to a snippet of my interview being used as a headline, and in turn creating controversy and disconnect between me and these ladies as well as their fans,” he continued. “Know that I support everyone who is part of our community & (black) culture. Always have and always will!”



“Much love to all of the female artists who are running the game and handling their business. With Love, Lo.”