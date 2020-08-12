Cardi B Made An OnlyFans Account

Bradley Lamb
Posted 4 minutes ago

“WAP” and an OnlyFans? We’re not worthy.

The song’s become so huge that the video surpassed 73 million views!

It has 75,573,753 views as of writing this!

On Sunday, Cardi B tweeted that she was considering starting an OnlyFans account, saying she might give fans a lot more than what they saw in the “WAP” video:

Might get rich on onlyfans like my young girl rubi,might jerk my nikka dick on cam with my boobies …….I need a good fuckin beat.I wanna rap today.

In her tweet, she’s referring to rapper Rubi Rose (not to be confused with actor Ruby Rose), who made $100,000 on OnlyFans in two days by posting pictures that had already been shared on Instagram.

Now our prayers have been answered: Cardi’s officially on OnlyFans!

At first, she had a bit of difficulty navigating the site:

Cardi clearly cares a lot about her fans, because she lowered the price from $10 to $4.99:

Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars ...I’m bringing it down to 4.99.Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week

At that price, you bet I immediately subscribed!

She hasn’t posted anything yet but I’m sure it’ll be worth it.

