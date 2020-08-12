Cardi B Made An OnlyFans Account

“WAP” and an OnlyFans? We’re not worthy.
The song’s become so huge that the video surpassed 73 million views!
On Sunday, Cardi B tweeted that she was considering starting an OnlyFans account, saying she might give fans a lot more than what they saw in the “WAP” video:
Now our prayers have been answered: Cardi’s officially on OnlyFans!
At first, she had a bit of difficulty navigating the site:
Cardi clearly cares a lot about her fans, because she lowered the price from $10 to $4.99:
At that price, you bet I immediately subscribed!
She hasn’t posted anything yet but I’m sure it’ll be worth it.
