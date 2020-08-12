Cardi B Dropping OFFSET DISS TRACK: ‘He Cheated So I Made A Lemonade Song’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Cardi B plans on dropping a diss track, against her cheating husband Offset, MTO News has learned. In a recent interview, the Bodak Yellow singer plans on dropping a song that addresses Offset’s history of infidelity on her new album. Cardi claims that it will be  her “Lemonade” moment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR