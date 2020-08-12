Cardi B Dropping OFFSET DISS TRACK: ‘He Cheated So I Made A Lemonade Song’

Cardi B plans on dropping a diss track, against her cheating husband Offset, MTO News has learned. In a recent interview, the Bodak Yellow singer plans on dropping a song that addresses Offset’s history of infidelity on her new album. Cardi claims that it will be her “Lemonade” moment.

Not everyone is eagerly awaiting Cardi B’s new album — her husband Offset, for example.

Artists often write music based on real-life experiences, and Cardi is no different. Her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and earned her the title of the first female rapper as a solo artist. For the last two years, the Bardigang has been waiting for the follow-up

Cardi has now shared details of what to expect in her interview with Elle – and Offset better be worried.

Cardi told the mag, “If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the f***in’ music, and you can buy it, too.” She added, “I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”

“It’s going to have my Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments,” she ended with.

Offset has been accused of cheating on Cardi dozens of times. On one occasion Cardi and her goons confronted the side chick and allegedly attacked her. Cardi is now facing criminal charges over that confrontation.