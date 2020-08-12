Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber Get Matching “Solemate” Tattoos

Similarly, Cara took to Instagram to post about the Black Lives Matter movement. “One step forward, but a long way to go,” one message read.

The actress has also been an activist for the environment. “For my birthday this year, join me in demanding Congress pass the Break Free From Pollution Act and put our planet and public health above corporate profit,” she wrote on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Kaia wasn’t the only one to give a birthday shout out to Cara. “Dear @caradelevingne, man, too much to say. So incredibly lucky to have you as a friend. I love you, happy birthday,” Margaret Qualley said on Instagram.

“Happy burfday bubba,” Joan Smalls wrote on Instagram Stories. “Keep on turning up and shining through.”

Georgia May Jagger shared, “Happy Birthday!!!!! @caradelevingne I love you so much. Can’t wait to be old dog obsessed ladies sitting on the porch with towels on our heads chatting away lol.”