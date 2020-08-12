Brisbane Broncos Tevita Pangai Jr, Melbourne Storm would be perfect says Andrew Johns Brad Fittler

Rugby league legends Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have urged Brisbane Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr to change his attitude if he’s to have any future in the NRL.

Pangai Jr was yesterday issued a breach notice by the NRL, stood down indefinitely and fined $30,000 after he was caught up in a police operation at the opening of a barber shop, where members of the Mongols bikie gang were present.

In response to his COVID-19 bubble breach, reports emerged that the Broncos are in the process of tearing up his $650,000-a-season contract.

Fittler said Pangai Jr will find it “difficult” to find a new club unless he can convince clubs he’s had a rapid change of attitude.

Tevita Pangai Junior (Getty)

“What will make it difficult for him to get to another club, is if people think he won’t be able to change,” Fittler told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“One thing he has to do is change. On the field, he’s getting suspended too much.

“His best game and his worst game are so far apart at the moment and I just don’t know if it seems like he has the personality where he thinks he has to change.

“He seems like someone that loves the attention, but he can’t handle the attention.

“Something’s got to give there, I hope he comes around because he’s a really good talent, but he gives too many people grief at the moment.”

Tevita Pangai Junior, Craig Bellamy, Cameron Smith (Getty)

Before being caught up in a COVID-19 breach on the weekend, Pangai Jr last week admitted to having phoned Roosters chairman Nick Politis about a potential switch to the tricolours, despite being under contract for two more seasons with Brisbane.

However, any hopes of the 24-year-old landing in Bondi were put to rest when Roosters coach Trent Robinson declared his club wouldn’t be interested in signing the prop.

Johns instead urged the Melbourne Storm to take a risk on the exiled young gun and said Pangai Jr could be the “perfect fit” for the club which prides itself on adhering to “certain guidelines”.

“The potential is endless,” Johns said.

Tevita Pangai Junior rollercoaster 2020 season

“I think the perfect fit would be the Melbourne Storm.

“Get down there, get out of the limelight of Brisbane and Sydney, but also get in the regime under Craig Bellamy and the people around the Storm.

“They play with certain guidelines. They only let certain people play within their strengths and their guidelines.

“I think down there will be the making of Tevita. Take less money.”