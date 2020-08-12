Brisbane Broncnos cleared by Queensland police over Everton Park Hotel lunch visit, NRL investigation continues

The Brisbane Broncos have been cleared by Queensland Police after authorities concluded their investigation into a pub lunch players had on the weekend.

The Broncos made headlines again this week for their most recent controversy, an alleged visit by a number of players to Everton Park Hotel.

The club acknowledged that players ate at the suburban pub but argued that there was no wrongdoing under “more-relaxed Project Apollo Queensland restrictions”. However reports emerged alleging pokies were also used in the potential breach of COVID-19 guidelines set out by the Queensland government and by the NRL.

Police investigating Broncos breach

On Thursday, Queensland police found that there was “no breach of health directions”, according to Nine News reporter Jess Millward.

While it is some rare good news for the Broncos in what has been a nightmare season filled with COVID-19 bubble breaches, off-field scandals, uncertainty over the future of coach Anthony Seibold at the club and persistent poor form seeing them languishing at the bottom of the NRL ladder, the league could still come down on them with a punishment of their own.

The NRL are yet to conclude their investigation into the incident and if they find that there was a breach in their biosecurity agreement with Queensland Health, further sanctions could still follow.