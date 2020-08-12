Brian Austin Green Spotted Cozying Up to Cyber-Crime Specialist Jennifer Flynn on Lunch Date

WENN

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ alum has been pictured grabbing meal with the brunette beauty, who happens to be the former stepdaughter of legendary actress Jane Seymour.

Brian Austin Green has sparked yet new dating rumors after he was spotted on a lunch date with cyber-crime specialist Jennifer Flynn, following the end of his short fling with Tina Louise. The two were seen grabbing meal in Calabasas, CA on Monday, August 10.

The 47-year-old actor greeted the brunette beauty, who happens to be the daughter of legendary actress Jane Seymour, with a big hug. They later sat on a bench and engaged in a deep conversation before grabbing lunch.

Brian dressed casually for the outing, wearing a plain black collard tee, dark wash denim pants and black sneakers. He also sported dark square shades and carried a black backpack. Jennifer, who is the daughter of Jane’s ex-husband David Flynn with his first wife Lynda Rowen, matched his style in a black tee and dark gray cut-off jeans with sunglasses perched on her head. She carried a black handbag.

Despite their apparent PDA, TMZ claims there’s nothing romantic about their lunch date. According to the site, the former “Anger Management” star and the cyber-crime tech guru, who still has a relationship with her former stepmother and former Bond girl Jane, met three years ago at a July 4th party thrown by the “Live and Let Die” actress and they started a company together called InteliQore.

The company, which reportedly was launched based on Brian and Jennifer’s experience in dealing with online bullying and harassment, offers to help people combat cyber-crimes as they happen in real-time. They’ve developed products and services related to cybersecurity, and they’re about to release their first product on the market, called TRIPP. Jane is a partner in the business.

Brian’s outing with Jennifer comes several weeks after it was reported that he’s no longer dating Australian model Tina Louise. It was reportedly her decision to end their relationship after she received a lot of social media hate from Megan Fox and Brian’s fans. Sources said the bullying was disheartening and really affected her, which took a toll on their relationship, leading to their breakup.

Moreover, it was said that Tina realized Brian wasn’t ready to settle down after separating from his wife Megan, while the 38-year-old model was looking for something more serious. Despite their split, they remain friendly and Tina still thinks Brian is a great guy going through a tough time who needs to focus on himself, so they decided to take a huge step back, the sources claimed.