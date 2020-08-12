Birthday Special: Best dance numbers of Sridevi

Kate nahi katt te (Mr India 1987)

The heroine is clad in a blue saree and is slowly making love to an invisible man. We feel as if Anil Kapoor was actually absent from the frame as Sridevi sexily gyrates to the rhythm of the tune. Sridevi’s brief was to pretend she’s alone and she did a hell of a job. It’s one of the most sensual numbers ever filmed but the great thing is that there is no vulgarity in it. You can watch it with your family without feeling embarrassed. It has become a gold standard of sorts when it comes to picturising such songs.