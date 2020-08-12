Billie Eilish’s Ukulele Up for Auction Along With Guitar Signed by Taylor Swift

WENN

The ukulele which once belonged to the ‘Bury a Friend’ star and a guitar signed by the ‘Cardigan’ singer are among the memorabilia up for auction for charity.

A signed ukulele which once belonged to Billie Eilish is among the items set to be auctioned off for the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction next month (Sept20).

The Fender California Coast black ukulele with a yellow abstract pattern is expected to go under the hammer for up to $4,000 (£3,000) as part of the Julian’s Auctions event in Beverly Hills, California. The sale is part of a major initiative to raise money for musicians impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Other items fans will have a chance to bid for include an animal print kaftan with blue flower accents, worn by Barbra Streisand in the film”Meet the Fockers“, a black Fender Squier Stratocaster signed by Depeche Mode members Dave Gahan, Andy Fletcher, and Martin Gore, and a Gibson American Eagle LG-2 acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift.

The members of Led Zeppelin, Willie Nelson, and Carole King have also offered up items.

The event will take place from 7 to 11 September (20) via juliensauctions.com with advance online bidding starting on 17 August (20).