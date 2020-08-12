Bill Cosby’s Lawyers File Appeal For New Sexual Assault Trial

Incarcerated comedian Bill Cosby wants another bite at the apple, and his lawyers have filed an appeal, requesting a brand new sexual assault trial.

The 83-year-old is currently serving a three- to 10-year sentence and has been in prison for close to two years after a jury convicted him in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

His attorneys argued that it was “fundamentally unfair” for the judge at his 2018 sexual assault trial to allow Cosby’s deposition from a civil lawsuit to be used against him. They said that when he provided the deposition, he essentially had immunity from prosecution.

They also argued that testimony from five other accusers about encounters that took place years or decades earlier and were never charged, had improperly prejudiced the jury against him at his 2018 sex assault trial.

A judge is yet to rule on the filing.