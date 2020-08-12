Bill Cosby Claims His Trial at Pennsylvania Supreme Court Is ‘Unfair’ in New Appeal

WENN

The disgraced actor and comedian files a new appeal, claiming it’s not fair to allow his accusers to give ‘decades-old’ testimony that prejudiced the jury against him.

Bill Cosby has insisted his trial at Supreme Court of Pennsylvania was “unfair” in a new appeal.

In court papers filed on Tuesday (11Aug20), his attorney argues that his trial was not fair because it allowed five accusers to give “decades-old” testimony that prejudiced the jury against him, reported the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six.

Furthermore, it is claimed that the presentation of a deposition he gave in an old civil suit “regarding (Cosby’s) use of quaaludes and his sexual behavior” as evidence influenced the outcome, because the disgraced comic believed the testimony was immune from prosecution.

The disgraced comic was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University staff member Andrea Constand in 2004. He has more than 50 other accusers.

Cosby has served two years of a three to 10-year sentence.