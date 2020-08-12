Big Ten commissioner says Nebraska can’t play football in the fall

Nebraska has voiced its displeasure with the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the fall football season, with rumors floating that the Cornhuskers are willing to play football outside of the conference. However, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren says that if the Big Ten isn’t playing in the fall, then Nebraska isn’t allowed to play either.

“No,” Warren told Yahoo when asked about if Nebraska could play. “Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.”

On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced that it was postponing all fall sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference said it hoped that the seasons would be played in the spring. Nebraska made it clear it disagreed with the decision, issuing a statement saying the University was “very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten.” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said that the team was planning “to look at any and all options” in order to play.

“I think the only reason we would look at any other options is if for some reason the Big Ten wasn’t playing and only a handful of teams from the Big Ten wanted to continue playing,” Frost said before the Big Ten had announced it was not playing sports in the fall.

So if Nebraska does decide to play outside the Big Ten, does that mean they will be removed from the conference? Warren did not outright say that, but he certainly seems to be suggesting that if Nebraska wants to remain a part of the conference, they won’t play.