Big 12 football schedule 2020: Complete team-by-team dates & matchups

This should be interesting.

In direct contrast to the move the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences made Tuesday, the Big 12 on Wednesday announced that it will proceed with fall sports on schedule in 2020.

For now, that means the 2020 college football season is a go in the Big 12, which also released its complete, conference-only schedule for the upcoming season. The Big 12 Board of Directors made the call to proceed with fall sports on Tuesday night.

MORE: Tracking college football cancellations in 2020

“The Board continues to believe that the health and well-being of our student-athletes must guide all decisions,” said board chairman and TCU chancellor Victor Boschini in the conference’s statement. “To that end the Board has consistently relied on the advice and counsel of top medical experts to determine the viability of available options.

“Our student-athletes want to compete, and it is the Board’s collective opinion that sports can be conducted safely and in concert with the best interests of their well-being. We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus.

“If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course.”

Added Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby: “The virus continues to evolve and medical professionals are learning more with each passing week. Opinions vary regarding the best path forward, as we’ve seen throughout higher education and our society overall, but we are comfortable in our institutions’ ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital quality sanitation and mitigation practices that optimize the health and safety of our student-athletes.”

According to the Big 12’s release, the conference will administer three COVID-19 tests per week “in ‘high contact’ sports, like football, volleyball and soccer.” And any non-conference opponents added to the football schedule “must also adhere to COVID-19 testing protocols that conform to Big 12 standards during the week leading up to competition.”

MORE: Explaining 2020 college football cancellations

As for the football schedule, Big 12 conference play will begin Sept. 26, and any non-conference games must be played before that date. The Big 12 schedule affords each program two bye weeks during conference play “and potentially a third bye late in the season.”

The Big 12 Championship Game is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12, but it also could be played Dec. 19 if needed.

Below is the complete, team-by-team Big 12 football schedule.

Big 12 football schedule 2020

Baylor

Date Game Sept. 26 vs. Kansas Oct. 3 at West Virginia Oct. 10 – Oct. 17 vs. Oklahoma State Oct. 24 at Texas Oct. 31 vs. TCU Nov. 7 at Iowa State Nov. 14 at Texas Tech Nov. 21 – Nov. 28 vs. Kansas State Dec. 5 at Oklahoma

Iowa State

Date Game Sept. 26 at TCU Oct. 3 vs. Oklahoma Oct. 10 vs. Texas Tech Oct. 17 – Oct. 24 at Oklahoma State Oct. 31 at Kansas Nov. 7 vs. Baylor Nov. 14 – Nov. 21 vs. Kansas State Nov. 28 at Texas Dec. 5 vs. West Virginia

Kansas

Date Game Sept. 26 at Baylor Oct. 3 vs. Oklahoma State Oct. 10 – Oct. 17 at West Virginia Oct. 24 at Kansas State Oct. 31 vs. Iowa State Nov. 7 at Oklahoma Nov. 14 – Nov. 21 vs. Texas Nov. 28 vs. TCU Dec. 5 at Texas Tech

Kansas State

Date Game Sept. 26 at Oklahoma Oct. 3 vs. Texas Tech Oct. 10 at TCU Oct. 17 – Oct. 24 vs. Kansas Oct. 31 at West Virginia Nov. 7 vs. Oklahoma State Nov. 14 – Nov. 21 at Iowa State Nov. 28 at Baylor Dec. 5 vs. Texas

Oklahoma

Date Game Sept. 26 vs. Kansas State Oct. 3 at Iowa State Oct. 10 vs. Texas (at Cotton Bowl) Oct. 17 – Oct. 24 at TCU Oct. 31 at Texas Tech Nov. 7 vs. Kansas Nov. 14 – Nov. 21 vs. Oklahoma State Nov. 28 at West Virginia Dec. 5 vs. Baylor

Oklahoma State

Date Game Sept. 26 vs. West Virginia Oct. 3 at Kansas Oct. 10 – Oct. 17 at Baylor Oct. 24 vs. Iowa State Oct. 31 vs. Texas Nov. 7 at Kansas State Nov. 14 – Nov. 21 at Oklahoma Nov. 28 vs. Texas Tech Dec. 5 at TCU

TCU

Date Game Sept. 26 vs. Iowa State Oct. 3 at Texas Oct. 10 vs. Kansas State Oct. 17 – Oct. 24 vs. Oklahoma Oct. 31 at Baylor Nov. 7 vs. Texas Tech Nov. 14 at West Virginia Nov. 21 – Nov. 28 at Kansas Dec. 5 vs. Oklahoma State

Texas

Date Game Sept. 26 at Texas Tech Oct. 3 vs. TCU Oct. 10 vs. Oklahoma (at Cotton Bowl) Oct. 17 – Oct. 24 vs. Baylor Oct. 31 at Oklahoma State Nov. 7 vs. West Virginia Nov. 14 – Nov. 21 at Kansas Nov. 28 vs. Iowa State Dec. 5 at Kansas State

Texas Tech

Date Game Sept. 26 vs. Texas Oct. 3 at Kansas State Oct. 10 at Iowa State Oct. 17 – Oct. 24 vs. West Virginia Oct. 31 vs. Oklahoma Nov. 7 at TCU Nov. 14 vs. Baylor Nov. 21 – Nov. 28 at Oklahoma State Dec. 5 vs. Kansas

West Virginia