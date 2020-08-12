Big 12 football schedule 2020: Complete team-by-team dates & matchups

This should be interesting.

In direct contrast to the move the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences made Tuesday, the Big 12 on Wednesday announced that it will proceed with fall sports on schedule in 2020.

For now, that means the 2020 college football season is a go in the Big 12, which also released its complete, conference-only schedule for the upcoming season. The Big 12 Board of Directors made the call to proceed with fall sports on Tuesday night.

“The Board continues to believe that the health and well-being of our student-athletes must guide all decisions,” said board chairman and TCU chancellor Victor Boschini in the conference’s statement. “To that end the Board has consistently relied on the advice and counsel of top medical experts to determine the viability of available options.

“Our student-athletes want to compete, and it is the Board’s collective opinion that sports can be conducted safely and in concert with the best interests of their well-being. We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus.

“If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course.”

Added Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby: “The virus continues to evolve and medical professionals are learning more with each passing week. Opinions vary regarding the best path forward, as we’ve seen throughout higher education and our society overall, but we are comfortable in our institutions’ ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital quality sanitation and mitigation practices that optimize the health and safety of our student-athletes.”

According to the Big 12’s release, the conference will administer three COVID-19 tests per week “in ‘high contact’ sports, like football, volleyball and soccer.” And any non-conference opponents added to the football schedule “must also adhere to COVID-19 testing protocols that conform to Big 12 standards during the week leading up to competition.”

As for the football schedule, Big 12 conference play will begin Sept. 26, and any non-conference games must be played before that date. The Big 12 schedule affords each program two bye weeks during conference play “and potentially a third bye late in the season.”

The Big 12 Championship Game is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12, but it also could be played Dec. 19 if needed.

Below is the complete, team-by-team Big 12 football schedule.

Big 12 football schedule 2020

Baylor

DateGame
Sept. 26vs. Kansas
Oct. 3at West Virginia
Oct. 10
Oct. 17vs. Oklahoma State
Oct. 24at Texas
Oct. 31vs. TCU
Nov. 7at Iowa State
Nov. 14at Texas Tech
Nov. 21
Nov. 28vs. Kansas State
Dec. 5at Oklahoma

Iowa State

DateGame
Sept. 26at TCU
Oct. 3vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 10vs. Texas Tech
Oct. 17
Oct. 24at Oklahoma State
Oct. 31at Kansas
Nov. 7vs. Baylor
Nov. 14
Nov. 21vs. Kansas State
Nov. 28at Texas
Dec. 5vs. West Virginia

Kansas

DateGame
Sept. 26at Baylor
Oct. 3vs. Oklahoma State
Oct. 10
Oct. 17at West Virginia
Oct. 24at Kansas State
Oct. 31vs. Iowa State
Nov. 7at Oklahoma
Nov. 14
Nov. 21vs. Texas
Nov. 28vs. TCU
Dec. 5at Texas Tech

Kansas State

DateGame
Sept. 26at Oklahoma
Oct. 3vs. Texas Tech
Oct. 10at TCU
Oct. 17
Oct. 24vs. Kansas
Oct. 31at West Virginia
Nov. 7vs. Oklahoma State
Nov. 14
Nov. 21at Iowa State
Nov. 28at Baylor
Dec. 5vs. Texas

Oklahoma

DateGame
Sept. 26vs. Kansas State
Oct. 3at Iowa State
Oct. 10vs. Texas (at Cotton Bowl)
Oct. 17
Oct. 24at TCU
Oct. 31at Texas Tech
Nov. 7vs. Kansas
Nov. 14
Nov. 21vs. Oklahoma State
Nov. 28at West Virginia
Dec. 5vs. Baylor

Oklahoma State

DateGame
Sept. 26vs. West Virginia
Oct. 3at Kansas
Oct. 10
Oct. 17at Baylor
Oct. 24vs. Iowa State
Oct. 31vs. Texas
Nov. 7at Kansas State
Nov. 14
Nov. 21at Oklahoma
Nov. 28vs. Texas Tech
Dec. 5at TCU

TCU

DateGame
Sept. 26vs. Iowa State
Oct. 3at Texas
Oct. 10vs. Kansas State
Oct. 17
Oct. 24vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 31at Baylor
Nov. 7vs. Texas Tech
Nov. 14at West Virginia
Nov. 21
Nov. 28at Kansas
Dec. 5vs. Oklahoma State

Texas

DateGame
Sept. 26at Texas Tech
Oct. 3vs. TCU
Oct. 10vs. Oklahoma (at Cotton Bowl)
Oct. 17
Oct. 24vs. Baylor
Oct. 31at Oklahoma State
Nov. 7vs. West Virginia
Nov. 14
Nov. 21at Kansas
Nov. 28vs. Iowa State
Dec. 5at Kansas State

Texas Tech

DateGame
Sept. 26vs. Texas
Oct. 3at Kansas State
Oct. 10at Iowa State
Oct. 17
Oct. 24vs. West Virginia
Oct. 31vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 7at TCU
Nov. 14vs. Baylor
Nov. 21
Nov. 28at Oklahoma State
Dec. 5vs. Kansas

West Virginia

DateGame
Sept. 26at Oklahoma State
Oct. 3vs. Baylor
Oct. 10
Oct. 17vs. Kansas
Oct. 24at Texas Tech
Oct. 31vs. Kansas State
Nov. 7at Texas
Nov. 14vs. TCU
Nov. 21
Nov. 28vs. Oklahoma
Dec. 5at Iowa State

