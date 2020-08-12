Beyonce’s Twins Sir and Rumi Spotted on Rare Family Outing for a Boat Ride

https://www.beyonce.com/

The ‘Black Is King’ director is also joined by her eldest daughter Blue Ivy and her mother Tina Knowles during the relaxing boat ride, but her husband Jay-Z is nowhere to be seen with them.

Beyonce Knowles has taken her family out to breathe some fresh air. The 38-year-old singer was seen enjoying a boat ride with some of her loved ones, including her daughter Blue Ivy, twins Sir and Rumi, as well as her mother Tina Knowles, on Monday, August 10 in the Hamptons, New York.

Cruising the lake on a VanDutch speedboat, they were also joined by some friends during the outing, which offered a rare look at Beyonce’s 3-year-old twins, who haven’t made as much public appearance as their elder sister Blue Ivy. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy was seen bonding with a child of her age during the boat ride.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Bey sported a white crop top and a pair of black shorts. Her long blonde hair was tied into a bun as she went barefoot when she was pictured carrying her son Sir across the lawn once the boat docked. Sir’s twin sister Rumi was also seen walking along the lawn in a multi-colored dress.

Tina appeared to have had a blast as she posted on her Instagram page a video of her dancing on board. “Jamming to ‘Black Parade’ dancing from joy of family and a feeling of gratitude and love of God , Family and life on The Water! Best feeling in the world!!” she captioned it.

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z was nowhere to be seen with them that day.

In other news, Beyonce recently surprised a young fan who was crying while watching her musical film “Black Is King“. Her mom Tina first brought it to the “Formation” singer’s attention by posting a video of the girl’s reaction on her social media account.

Earlier this week, a member of the young fan confirmed that Beyonce had called the girl. A proud mom, Tina once again posted about it on her Instagram page and shared more details of the phone call. “I posted A little girl crying soo hard after seeing Black Is King and saying it was so beautiful !!!! Beyonce called her and talked to her ! She was so happy!!!!!!” she explained.

She went on praising the film, which debuted on Disney+ on July 31. “This movie of videos , especially ‘Brown Skin Girl’ touched so many girls , and women as well!!! I was so happy she thought to call her in Africa without me asking her.”