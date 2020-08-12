Best Sridevi Movies | Filmfare.com

After making a mark first as a child artiste in the South industry and then as one of its leading lights, Sridevi came to dominate the Hindi film world too. She’s famously the only heroine to have ever said no to a Bachchan film when his star was at its zenith. Controversy came easy to her, be it her rivalry with Jaya Prada, Madhuri Dixit or Rekha, her alleged relationship with Mithun Chakraborty or her sudden marriage with Boney Kapoor, who was already married with children. But her personal choices never stopped her fans from coming to watch her films in droves. After ruling for almost two decades, she took a break for motherhood and marriage and later made a triumphant return to the silver screen through English Vinglish and Mom. The actress was poised to reach still greater heights but death cruelly snatched her away from us. On her birthday, we remember Sridevi through some of her best movies down the years…

Sadma (1983)

Her Hindi career didnít quite take off as Solva Sawan failed to impress the ticket buyers. But Sadma, a remake of her Tamil film Moondram Pirai with Kamal Haasan, catapulted Sridevi into the list of promising young actors. Playing a child-like adult in a complicated and tragic love story, Sridevi exhibited the same charm and skill, which won her notice in her Hindi debut as well.

Himmatwala (1983)

A corollary to Sridevi’s success in Sadma was her first major film with Jeetendra. Himmatwala was a remake of the Telugu hit Ooriki Monagadu (1981) and Sridevi’s role was to fit into the commercial mould of a Hindi film heroine. Not only did the filmís blockbuster success kick off the Jeetendra-Sridevi partnership, but it also established Sri as one of the best dancing actors in the country.

Inquilaab (1984)

Inquilaab was Srideviís first film opposite superstar Amitabh Bachchan. In the film, she played the daughter of a rich politician, who falls in love with an idealistic super cop. But as her husband succeeds in his career, she finds out that heís a pawn in the hands of her father. Sridevi was confidence personified in front of this superstar of the era. The progressive theme of the film ensured Sri had a challenging role as Amitabh went about his regular ‘angry young man’ fare.

Tohfa (1984)

While press columns were full of the rivalry between Sri and Jaya Prada, Tohfa released to great fanfare at the theatres. This classic love triangle gave Jaya Prada a meatier role but Sriís lavish dances with Jeetendra made the film a runaway hit. To date, the song Tohfa tohfa laya laya is remembered with great enthusiasm.

Nagina (1985)

Sridevi played a young and enigmatic Rajni, a shape-shifting serpent. Sriís love story with Rishi Kapoor in the film was cute but what stole the show was her nagin act. The song Main teri dushman with Amrish Puri as the dastardly snake charmer is now the stuff of movie legend.

Aakhree Raasta (1986)

It was a film where Amitabh Bachchan and his double role were more important. It was one of the many Hindi films where Srideviís voice was dubbed by Rekha. But in spite of so many detracting facts, Sri still managed to leave an impact. She balanced well between comedy, romance and drama, a trait which would from then on, become a mainstay of her commercial performances.

Karma (1986)

A movie with Dilip Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Nutan with Subhash Ghai at the helm was a casting feat and a dream come true for the young actress. In her brief role as Radha, she shared some fantastic chemistry with Jackie Shroff. Together they added some young charm to the film.

Mr India (1987)

It was the humongous popularity of Mr India that made Sri into a female superstar. This was Anil Kapoorís film all the way but trust Sri to come up with moments of brilliance and steal the show. Her bubbly portrayal of Seema, her unforgettable performance in Hawa Hawaii and her untamed sensuousness in Kaate nahi katte have made Mr. India one of Hindi cinema’s best films ever.

Nigahen: Nagina Part II (1989)

With the release of Nigahen, the sequel to the popular Nagina, Sridevi became one of the rare Hindi actors to have her own movie franchise. It never progressed beyond the second film. But it was a rare feat to even have a sequel. So Sri returned as the icchadhari nagin (shape shifting serpent) and etched that legend forever in Hindi movie lore. Her romance with her counterpart, Sunny Deol, made for some thrills and spills in this potboiler.

Chandni (1989)

The filmís music enjoyed platinum success, a rare feat for movies of the late í80s. The film breathed new life into the careers of Rishi Kapoor and director Yash Chopra. But more than anything else, the film established Sridevi as the actress hard to beat. Her white costumes revolutionised fashion and everyone wanted the Chandni look.

ChaalBaaz (1989)

She played twins, the submissive Anju and the boisterous Manju. In the film, Manju helps Anju turn the tables on Anupam Kherís and Rohini Hattangadiís scheming characters. Success came in the form of box-office returns and her first Hindi Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Lamhe (1991)

In Lamhe, she played another double role but it was unlike any played before. The filmís progressive theme of love and irony gave Sri ample room to display her acting chops. The film didnít emulate Chandniís success but Sri managed to prove that she was an actor to reckon with as she won the Filmfare Best Actor (Female) Award.

Gumrah (1993)

Sri displayed characteristic intensity while playing the wronged and vengeful Roshni in Gumrah. There were some nice songs and dances in the film too. But in spite of Sri and Sanjay Duttís performances, the film failed to please the audience.

Khuda Gawah (1993)

The film was talked about because Bachchan had given a string of flops and was banking on Sri’s partnership to provide him with a much-needed hit. It’s said he sent a truck full of roses to make her say yes to the project. Her performance matched Amitabhís larger-than-life character. The film has gained a cult following over the years.

Laadla (1994)

She took over the film when Divya Bharti passed away and made the film her own. The first half showed her to be hellbent on teaching Anil Kapoor’s character a lesson. Her character mellows down in the latter half and showcased another side.

Judaai (1997)

The story was unique and so was Sriís character that lets her husband marry another woman for a large sum of money. Sri brought her characteristic energy to this dramatic comedy.

English Vinglish (2012)

She made a comeback of sorts with this delightful film about an Indian expat, who overcomes her inherent shyness and lives a more fulfilling life after joining an English class. The transformation from a submissive housewife to a more assertive figure looked natural and was done with verve and grace.

Mom (2017)

Sridevi was at her angriest in Mom, tracking down her daughterís rapists and exacting revenge one after the other. She may have played an avenging angel in the film but there was a softer side to her as well, which was deftly brought out. It remains her beautiful swan song.