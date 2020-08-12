Best Replacement Thumb Grips for PlayStation 4 Controllers in 2020

Best

Replacement Thumb Grips for PlayStation 4 Controllers

Android Central

2020

It’s no secret that the DualShock 4’s weak point is its analog sticks. The surfaces are slippery and domed, and the grip material isn’t very durable. Some players also find them to be too stiff. Thumb grips for your PlayStation 4 controller can help with all of that. We’ve highlighted the best options here, from grips designed to give you an edge in first-person shooters to entire collections of grips that can be used for matching your style — or simply protecting the controller from wear and tear.

Go for the best

There are tons of thumb grips out there to consider, with many of them fitting like loose-fitting socks or not quite getting the “grip” part right. However, we’re confident that these are the best thumb grips you can buy for your PlayStation 4 controller. KontrolFreek offers the best of the best, though. While pricey, the raised design and tight grip of the KontrolFreek Galaxy Performance give you all the control and comfort you need, all the while protecting the material on the original analog sticks from wear and tear.

If you’re looking for a cheaper fix, though, then the Insten Silicone Thumb Grips might be your best bet. Not only are they affordable, but they also offer a tactile, bumpy surface on their analog sticks, which provide a better grip for those especially intense moments of gaming.