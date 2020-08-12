Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers trade rumours, Joel Embiid

Even when the 76ers are killing it the stench of trade rumours around their two biggest stars still hovers.

So it comes as no surprise when Philadelphia is struggling with form and injury in the NBA bubble that speculation about Ben Simmons’ future with the team is once again a topic of conversation.

Simmons just signed a max-extension with the 76ers and is tipped to make the All NBA Defensive team this season but the chatter has intensified with the Australian now out for an indefinite period with a knee problem.

With Brett Brown’s men sitting in sixth position in the eastern conference standings and Joel Embiid also suffering an ankle injury, the Sixers are facing yet another post-season of underachievement.

So it comes as no surprise that a recent report from Cleveland.com details how NBA battlers the Cavaliers, believe they have enough value in their roster and a few picks up their sleeve to make a play for the former No.1 draft pick.

An NBA executive, confirmed to the club’s website, the Sixers had made up their mind on trading either of their two All Stars, if things don’t go as planned in the post season.

Chris Fedor from Cleveland.com wrote: “Simmons. He’s the one to watch. One executive who spoke with cleveland.com believes the Sixers will need to choose between Simmons and Joel Embiid — if Philly has an earlier-than-expected playoff exit.

“The Cavs believe they have enough to assemble an enticing package, especially with recent first-rounders littering the roster, a top six pick coming in October and a future first from the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Those picks, combined with one of the young guys and some salary filler, is a good start.”

No doubt the Australian would be growing tired of the narrative surrounding himself and Embiid, especially since both players aren’t even in their prime years yet. The Sixers were a bounce away from making the NBA finals last year and they still signed Simmons to a max-contract knowing that his style of play didn’t necessarily mesh perfectly with Embiid’s.

That’s why any trade scenario with the Cavaliers – or any other team for that matter – probably wouldn’t provide true value for Simmons, considering he still has plenty of upside to his game, especially if he continues to work on incorporating a jump shot.

Simmons’ recent injury woes in the first year of a five-year, $170 million deal could technically work against the 76ers in any sort of trade negotiations, even though his talent totally outweighs the risk.

But even so, Cleveland’s young roster that features a couple of top 10 picks, would still struggle to entice the Sixers to give up Simmons, who is regarded as a top-20 talent in the NBA.

The Cleveland report suggested the likes of Darius Garland, Colin Sexton, wings Kevin Porter Jr. and Cedi Osman, on top of some draft picks, would be enough to convince Philly.

Sexton shoots 38 percent from beyond the arc in his second year in the league and was the team’s top-scorer averaging over 20 points per game.

Porter has been inefficient from three but was impressive in his first season of NBA action averaging 10 points off the bench.

While both players have futures in the league, the only other player that would present some value to the 76ers would be Kevin Love.

Love is one year into a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavs and is a career 37 percent shooter from beyond the arc, but is 31 and would probably be too costly for Philadelphia while not providing much hope for the future considering his age.

Veteran basketball reporter Jackie McMullen told ESPN the Sixers need to show more patience with their young stars because they almost made the finals last year.

“I think you’re talking about two young players, who I would argue have yet to reach their prime, who I think are both going to end up being Hall-of-Famers,” she said.

” … I understand why people are frustrated in Philadelphia, but these two players proved they could play together last year.

“The lack of perimeter shooting this year surrounding them has only exacerbated the problems that they run into when teams start jamming them into a half-court.

“I would not break up Embiid and Simmons. Not on my watch.”

The only other option for the Sixers is to have a re-think about their coaching situation, to try and see if a different voice can help the two achieve success.

Brett Brown was under pressure to keep his job last year after going down to Toronto in the playoffs, the but the team kept him around another year while adding Al Horford to the fold, which hasn’t yielded results either.

Brown has been with the team since it was the joke of the NBA for constantly tanking in order to climb up the draft board every year. He stuck around during the tough times and the club felt they owed it to him to keep him around when things became more optimistic.

Brown recently signed to be coach of the Boomers, in a move that may suggest he sees the writing on the wall.

Yet the NBA has seen stranger things happen.

The last couple of years have taught us that splitting up a superstar duo isn’t such a bad thing for either team in trade situations.

Oklahoma City Thunder traded Paul George to the Clippers and Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for a raft of draft picks and Chris Paul.

All teams ended up making the playoffs this year, the Oklahoma City the surprise packet of the lot. The Thunder’s success on top of the trade capital acquired through the deals could force the Sixers to see what they can get for either star, according to ESPN’s Jalen Rose.

“This time last year Damian Lillard, in the playoffs, shot down the Oklahoma City Thunder; broke their team up to the point where Paul George is now with the Clippers and Russell Westbrook is now with the Houston Rockets,” Rose said.

“Did you see what the Oklahoma City Thunder got for Paul George when they traded him to the Clippers? They got so many first-round picks.

“And of course, you don’t want to just give up on a young superstar in Joel Embiid when healthy, and Ben Simmons, an All-NBA performer. But those two players are your best value play.”