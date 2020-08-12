Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight By

© . Law enforcement officers stand guard near the site where a protester died during a rally following the presidential election in Minsk
MINSK () – Belarusian police detained more than 1,000 protesters on the third night of protests on Tuesday that broke out over a contested election handing a new term to President Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry said 51 protesters and 14 police officers were hurt during the protests overnight.
