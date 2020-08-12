Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.11% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.11%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:), which rose 7.59% or 0.28 points to trade at 3.97 at the close. Meanwhile, Virgin Money PLC (ASX:) added 6.04% or 0.10 points to end at 1.75 and Service Stream Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.82% or 0.085 points to 1.850 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.63% or 0.290 points to trade at 3.070 at the close. Seek Ltd (ASX:) declined 8.63% or 1.85 points to end at 19.58 and Wisetech Global Ltd (ASX:) was down 8.41% or 1.74 points to 18.95.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 828 to 456 and 308 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.94% to 18.915.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.70% or 33.00 to $1913.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.06% or 0.44 to hit $42.05 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.08% or 0.48 to trade at $44.98 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.22% to 0.7126, while AUD/JPY rose 0.02% to 76.06.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 93.718.