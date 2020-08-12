Home Entertainment Atlanta Housewives Porsha BREAKS UP w/ Dennis – Kicks Him Out!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Porsha Williams and her baby’s father Dennis McKinley have split up, and this time it look like they’re over FOR GOOD, MTO News has learned.

The couple initially split up last year, after Porsha caught Dennis “cheating” on her. But Porsha and Dennis worked hard to get their relationship back on track. That included attending couples’ counseling in an effort to get to the root of their issues, and so that they can work toward a solution and move forward in their relationship.

