Angela Simmons Posts New Photos Of Her Boxer Boo Daniel Jacobs

Roommates, love is in the air for Angela Simmons and her new boo, boxer Daniel Jacobs. After officially making their debut on social media a few days ago, Angela and Daniel are now Instagram-official in brand new photos posted to the popular social media app.

Throughout the years, we have seen Angela Simmons boo’d up with the likes of Bow Wow and Lil Romeo and also shrug off the romantic advances from Yo Gotti. Well, Angela’s officially got a new man at home, and he happens to be boxer Daniel Jacobs.

The first initial photos of the couple were recently posted to Angela’s Instagram, but she decided to turn things up a notch and posts some even more intimate snapshots. In the new photos, the couple look very comfy, as Daniel rests his head in Angela’s lap while she smiles and giggles at him.

As we previously reported, Angela ex, Bow Wow, recently gave the two his blessing on their relationship, saying:

“I was excited, she deserves it. And he’s a good dude, and a hell of a fighter too, y’all know I love my sports. I’m happy as s**t for her. And besides, y’all know I’m still outside so being with me wouldn’t have been the right thing to do.”

You may recall that Angela’s last public relationship was with the father of her child, Sutton Tennyson, who was shot and killed in November 2018. Congrats to the happy couple!

