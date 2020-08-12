Home Entertainment Actress Alyssa Milano: COVID-19 Made My Hair Fall Out!!

Actress Alyssa Milano: COVID-19 Made My Hair Fall Out!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Alyssa Milano says that she contracted coronavirus back in April after testing positive for antibodies — and says it’s making her hair fall out.

“Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair,” she wrote alongside the video. “Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask #LongHauler.”

“I just wanted to show you the amount of hair that’s coming out of my head as a result of COVID,” she says, showing her brush to the camera. “As you can see, in there, there is no hair in there right now.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©