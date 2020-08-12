Actress Alyssa Milano: COVID-19 Made My Hair Fall Out!!

Alyssa Milano says that she contracted coronavirus back in April after testing positive for antibodies — and says it’s making her hair fall out.

“Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair,” she wrote alongside the video. “Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask #LongHauler.”

“I just wanted to show you the amount of hair that’s coming out of my head as a result of COVID,” she says, showing her brush to the camera. “As you can see, in there, there is no hair in there right now.”

She then brushes her hair, and a clump comes out on the brush.

“One brushing, this is my hair loss from COVID-19,” Milano said. “Wear a damn mask.”

In April, she shared that she had caught the virus.

“I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms. I am what they call a “long hauler.” Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t,” she captioned her post shared to Twitter. “This virus sucks. Please take it seriously.”