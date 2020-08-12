ACC, SEC say they plan to continue with football this fall

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Tuesday they wouldn’t have sports this fall, but the ACC and SEC are still taking a wait-and-see approach.

The ACC issued the following statement on social media Tuesday afternoon:

“The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions.

“The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administrated on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well.

“We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”

That was followed by an announcement from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, via social media:

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today. I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.”