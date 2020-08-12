Abhishek Bachchan remembers his late grandmother on her birthday

Abhishek Bachchan recently returned home after emerging victorious in his battle with COVID 19. On Saturday, the actor confirmed on social media that he finally tested negative for the virus and was looking forward to reuniting with his family. Today, Abhishek took to social media once again and celebrated his late grandmother’s birthday.

The actor shared a vintage picture of his grandmother Teji Bachchan, who was born on 12 August, 1914. The actor captioned the picture as, “Happy Birthday Dadi. I miss you.” Take a look at the post below.











The post received lots of love with Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan leaving a love struck emoji in the comments section. Actress Neena Gupta commented, “Lovely. I love the blouse design am going to copy.”