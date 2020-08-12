Aaron Rodgers: ‘Clickbait’ sports shows ‘low-class journalism’

Sports media is bigger than it’s ever been, as countless TV shows and podcasts and articles are being made every day to discuss the minutia of every aspect of whatever is happening in the wide world of sports.

During an appearance on “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt,” Aaron Rodgers explained that he believes the current sports media landscape has taken the focus off of quality analysis and instead replaced it with hot takes and manufactured outrage that doesn’t lead to any real discussion.

“What I laugh at and do not spend any time watching, but unfortunately, it’s usually ESPN’s on here, the [NFL] Network’s on over there in our cafeteria, it’s just four guys, four men or four women, however it shakes out, and everybody’s trying to say the most outlandish thing possible to get the most clickbait,” Rodgers told Brandt. “And I’ve said it many times about clickbait, is that my problem with putting ridiculous headlines on the story is that in this culture where the attention span is so short for so many people, even people probably listening to this interview or watching this who can’t stay on the entire time because they have other things to do and other things to look at on their phone.”

Rodgers did not mince words when criticizing media that focuses on clickbait, referring to it as “low-class journalism” that prioritizes clicks and generating revenue over actually reporting facts or having interesting discussions about sports. He said that media personalities are now just trying to have “the most outlandish opinion possible” in order to manufacture debate and create clickable headlines.

It’s easy to see where Rodgers is coming from, as he has had basically every aspect of his life dissected and discussed by talking heads and Monday morning quarterbacks, including his dating life and his relationship with his family. And while it may be fun for fans to endlessly overanalyze the lives of professional athletes, for the athletes, it’s probably a much less enjoyable experience.