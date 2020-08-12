A look at so-called Russian, encrypted, or "white,quot; SIMs, used by criminals to spoof phone numbers, add voice manipulation to calls in real-time, and more (Joseph Cox/VICE)

Joseph Cox / VICE:
A look at so-called Russian, encrypted, or “white,rdquo; SIMs, used by criminals to spoof phone numbers, add voice manipulation to calls in real-time, and more — Criminals use so-called Russian, encrypted, or white SIMs to change their phone number, add voice manipulation to their calls …
