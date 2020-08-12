6ix9ine Clarifies His Arm Injury Wasn’t Because He’s ‘Caught Lacking’

Instagram

After suggesting that he got into a street brawl which led him to a trip to hospital, the ‘PUNANI’ hitmaker reveals he broke his wrist after tripping over his dog.

–

Tekashi 6ix9ine has clarified the cause of his arm injury after posting a video of his recent hospital visit. While he initially suggested that he was “caught lacking,” the New York City native now blames his dog for his broken wrist.

Speaking to TMZ, the 24-year-old broke down what happened before he ended up with a cast on his arm. He revealed that he woke up at around 3 A.M. on Tuesday, August 11 and walked down the stairs to the kitchen to grab a bite when he tripped over his 1-year-old French bulldog, Poppy.

As he tried to break his fall, the “GUMMO” spitter’s hand got caught on the banister and he hurt himself. He felt pain, but initially thought that it was nothing serious, so he went back to bed. Later when he woke up in the morning, the pain intensified.

That’s when he went to the doctor and got X-rays, which showed that he has broken a “bone in the back of his wrist.” As shown in a video which he posted on Instagram on Tuesday, he got his arm and wrist wrapped by a doctor. He said he would spend the next 3 to 5 weeks in a cast.

The injury, however, didn’t seem to ruin his mood that day as 6ix9ine later went on a shopping trip. In a video which he posted later on Tuesday, he was seen drawing a large crowd while visiting a mall, where he was seen being followed by dozens of people trying get a glimpse of the star while he made his way through the retail establishment.

A couple of local law enforcement officers had to help him navigate his way through the large crowd though 6ix9ine already had his own security team to escort him wherever he goes. In an accompanying caption, he bragged, “I will forever be the King of New York and it makes y’all so mad that IM OUTSIDE EVERYDAY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”