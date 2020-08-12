21 Times Celebs Revealed Really Personal Stuff On “Spill Your Guts” With James Corden

LOL @ Katy Perry ranking her lovers.
1.
Anna Wintour revealed the guest she’d never invite back to the Met Gala:
2.
Katy Perry ranked her lovers in bed from worst to best:
3.
Kevin Jonas chose which album he’d rather buy — a Nick Jonas album or a DNCE album:
4.
Chelsea Handler gave a visual representation of how big 50 Cent’s penis is:
5.
Kim Kardashian ranked her family from best- to worst-dressed:
6.
And shared Kanye’s most annoying habit:
7.
Kendall ranked the names of her nieces and nephews:
8.
Justin Bieber ranked Hailey’s friends:
9.
Steven Tyler revealed how much he’s spent on drugs:
10.
And admitted he hit on Cameron Diaz:
11.
Demi Moore revealed which male co-star made more than her:
12.
Halle Barry said she knew The Rich Man’s Wife was going to be bad:
13.
Gordon Ramsey ranked Wolfgang Puck, Jamie Oliver, and Bobby Flay from best to worst:
14.
Drew Barrymore ranked her co-stars — Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant, Jake Gyllenhaal — from most to least talented:
15.
Niall Horan chose which ex he’d rather spend his last night on Earth with — Ellie Goulding or Selena Gomez:
16.
And Mila Kunis answered whether Ashton Kutcher’s penis is a “carrot stick or beer can”:
18.
James Corden himself revealed he stole a candle from Mariah Carey’s house because she kept him waiting:
19.
And that Rick Ross was the most disappointing:
20.
And who the drunkest at the Met Gala in 2017 was:
21.
And lastly, who he’s turned down from Carpool Karaoke:
