21 Times Celebs Revealed Really Personal Stuff On “Spill Your Guts” With James Corden

LOL @ Katy Perry ranking her lovers.

1.

Anna Wintour revealed the guest she’d never invite back to the Met Gala:


2.

Katy Perry ranked her lovers in bed from worst to best:

3.

Kevin Jonas chose which album he’d rather buy — a Nick Jonas album or a DNCE album:

4.

Chelsea Handler gave a visual representation of how big 50 Cent’s penis is:

5.

Kim Kardashian ranked her family from best- to worst-dressed:

6.

And shared Kanye’s most annoying habit:

7.

Kendall ranked the names of her nieces and nephews:

8.

Justin Bieber ranked Hailey’s friends:

Cara Delevingne reacts to Justin Bieber ranking her as his least favorite among wife Hailey’s friends, behind Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner:

“If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me?”

9.

Steven Tyler revealed how much he’s spent on drugs:

10.

And admitted he hit on Cameron Diaz:

11.

Demi Moore revealed which male co-star made more than her:

12.

Halle Barry said she knew The Rich Man’s Wife was going to be bad:

13.

Gordon Ramsey ranked Wolfgang Puck, Jamie Oliver, and Bobby Flay from best to worst:

14.

Drew Barrymore ranked her co-stars — Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant, Jake Gyllenhaal — from most to least talented:

15.

Niall Horan chose which ex he’d rather spend his last night on Earth with — Ellie Goulding or Selena Gomez:

16.

And Mila Kunis answered whether Ashton Kutcher’s penis is a “carrot stick or beer can”:

18.

James Corden himself revealed he stole a candle from Mariah Carey’s house because she kept him waiting:

19.

And that Rick Ross was the most disappointing:

20.

And who the drunkest at the Met Gala in 2017 was:

21.

And lastly, who he’s turned down from Carpool Karaoke:

