2 Chainz Urges Former Inmates To Vote

Bradley Lamb
2 Chainz is urging formerly incarcerated members of society to head out and vote.

“For those of you who have been through those unfortunate circumstances, I would like to notify you about some of the things and give you some real clarity about voting and your rights,” he says in the video for When We All Vote.

He continues, “I really feel like this election matters more than any other election of our lifetime. I want to do my part to spread the information because many people feel like their voice doesn’t matter or their vote doesn’t count, or they don’t even have the opportunity to do so.”

