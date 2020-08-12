11 Contestants Perform in Season 15 First Live Shows

NBC

The episode sees judge Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer pick, Roberta Battaglia, taking the stage to perform an ‘incredible’ rendition of ‘You Say’ by Lauren Daigle.

–

“America’s Got Talent” kicked off season 15 first live shows in the Tuesday, August 11. In the episode, Kelly Clarkson joined judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel as a temporary replacement judge as Simon Cowell skipped the filming following an electric bike accident.

The first act to perform that night was Pork Chop Revue. While Howie called the performance a “very lethargic dog act,” Sofia and Heidi loved it. Following it up was ukulele player Feng E, who performed via satellite from Taiwan. Feng E earned praises from the judges for his performance.









Singer Shaquira McGrath later amazed the judges with a magical performance of “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts. Kelly said that Shaquira had a few points to be fixed but praised her for her powerful voice. Dance duo Simon & Maria, meanwhile, performed in Mel’s Diner. All judges were amazed by their saucy performance.









As for Bello & Annaliese Nock, Bello couldn’t join Annaliese because Bello got injured in the last rehearsal. Despite performing solo without her dad, Annaliese managed to offer a stunning performance. The episode also saw Sofia’s Golden Buzzer pick, Roberta Battaglia, taking the stage to perform “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. Kelly called it “incredible,” adding that “her tone is beautiful.”









Comedian Michael Yo, who was recovered from COVID-19 after being diagnosed with it months ago, brought the laughs once again. Up next was the Double Dragon duo that Heidi loved so much.









Brett Loudermilk did an awesome card trick with the help of Heidi and Sofia. “I’m so in awe right now,” Kelly exclaimed. Concluding the night was Archie Williams, who spent more than 36 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. He sang an emotional take on Stevie Wonder‘s “Love’s in Need of Love Today”, enough to move Sofia and Heidi nearly to tears.









“You deserve this more than anyone,” Sofia gushed. Kelly, meanwhile, said it was a “blessing” to be able to witness his performance. While the 11 contestants were all amazing, only 5 of them will be moving forward. It will be announced in the Wednesday episode.