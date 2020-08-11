Zac Efron fans approve of lead role in Three Men and a Baby remake: ‘I adore this for him’

Zac Efron is returning to Disney for the first time since his breakout role in High School Musical.

The actor, who has recently starred in a flurry of films aimed at an older audience, has been cast in the remake of hit 1987 comedy Three Men and a Baby.

It’s unknown who the other two lead stars will be.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the remake, which originally starred Steve Guttenberg, Ted Danson and Tom Selleck, will head straight to Disney+, the studio’s high-profile streaming service.

Director Gordon Gray, the man behind recent Ben Affleck drama Finding the Way Back, will oversee the project as producer.





Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy directed the original, which became the first live-action Disney film to cross the $100m mark in the US.

Efron, who played Troy Bolton in the High School Musical series opposite Vanessa Hudgens, most recently played a drug rehabilitation patient in The Beach Bum and serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

In 2017, he also appeared in successful musical The Greatest Showman, which is arriving on Disney+ following the studio’s merger with 20th Century Fox.

He also presented his own nature documentary series for Netflix titled Down to Earth.

“Okay, that casting choice makes sense,” one person wrote, with writer Alanna Bennett adding: “As a Three Men and a Baby stan I GASPED.”

“I ADORE this for him!” Love in Colour author Bolu Babalola agreed.

R Eric Thomas wrote: “This is actually potentially very good for him!”





A director is yet to be announced, and it is unknown when the film will be released.