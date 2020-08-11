Young woman arrested in Collingwood after refusing to provide ID to police

Police say a woman involved in a confronting arrest for not wearing a mask in Melbourne assaulted officers after defying a request to provide identification.

Video of the confrontation, which surfaced online this morning, shows a policeman grasping the 21-year-old woman by her neck in Collingwood while she screams “he’s choking me”.

Video emerged of the incident which occurred yesterday. (Supplied Nine)

“Get off of me,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.

Victoria Police confirmed to the incident occurred while officers were patrolling Wellington Street, when they saw the woman not wearing a mask about 5pm yesterday.

Police arrested the woman after she refused to provide identification for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

In the video, a policewoman urges the woman to release her grip of the male officer.

“Let go of his vest,” the policewoman said.

The woman appears to attempt to kick the officers, with the policeman pinning her to the ground before sitting on top of her.

The woman has been charged with assaulting and resisting police. (Supplied Nine)

“Police made the decision to arrest the woman after she failed to provide her name and address,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“She also did not state she had an exemption for not wearing a face covering. “She then became physically aggressive and kicked a female officer to the upper body.

“The woman continued to resist arrest and had to be taken to ground before being arrested.”

A concerned male bystander can be heard questioning the officer’s use of force in the video, saying “are you serious – for not having a mask?”

The policewoman was transported to hospital for observation.

The St Kilda woman was taken to a police station to confirm her identity. She has since been charged with resisting and assaulting police.

However, she did not receive a fine for failing to wear a face covering because she later told police she had an exemption.

She was bailed to appear at court at a later date.

The arrest has been referred to the Professional Standards Command for oversight.

Police investigate Frankston cafe assault

A police officer and a customer were allegedly assaulted by a maskless woman at a café in Melbourne’s south-east this afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident which occurred at a Frankston café on Beach Street just before 12.20pm.

It was allegedly sparked by a woman confronting another woman as to why she was not wearing a mask.

A woman was arrested by police following an alleged assault at a cafe in Frankston. (Nine/Supplied)

“The incident escalated into an assault and police were called,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“On police arrival the woman refused to state her name and assaulted a police officer.”

The 58-year-old Frankston woman was arrested at the scene and remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Investigators have appealed for anyone who witnessed and filmed the incident, as well as the lead up to the incident, to come forward.