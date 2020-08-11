Will Google Shopping finally take off?

Good morning, Data Sheet readers. Tech writer Danielle Abril here, filling in for Adam.

The coronavirus has helped Amazon’s already massive e-commerce business skyrocket. Now another tech behemoth hopes it can get in on the action.

Google has spent the last 18 years trying—and failing—to become a major e-commerce player. You may recall Froogle, the company’s price comparison website that represented its first foray into the space in 2002. Since then, Google has debuted a series of fragmented shopping initiatives, including same-day delivery from local stores and charges to sellers for listings on the search engine’s shopping tab. Nothing has really stuck.

But late last year, the company scored a big hire in Bill Ready, the former chief operating officer at PayPal, and handed him control of shopping, travel, augmented reality, and Lens, Google’s image recognition software. He spoke with me last week to explain how he’s revamping his new unit.

His strategy? Remove all the fees and complications for sellers that Google had created and get back to the basics: free services supported by ads. “It was a return to first principles for Google,” he told me.

Under Ready’s leadership, Google’s done things like eliminate the fees that sellers previously had to pay to show up on Google’s shopping tab and in search. The idea is to open the services to more merchants and marketplaces, regardless of their size.

The company also killed the commissions it took from companies that used its checkout feature and added PayPal and Shopify as third-party choices instead of forcing sellers to use Google’s payment processing.

And to make it easier for sellers to shift from other services, say Amazon, Google started accepting listings in commonly used digital formats. “One of the things that we’re trying to make very clear is, we’re not the retailer,” Ready said.

The early signs are promising, he said. The number of clicks from users viewing the new shopping tab, which allows free listings, was 74% higher than those who hadn’t yet received access at the end of April, according to Google.

But Google still has a long way to go to become a major player in e-commerce. And Ready is aware this is just the beginning.

In March, just two months after Ready joined Google, the coronavirus quickly altered the shopping landscape. Online shopping, as an industry, exploded as people stayed home. “Interestingly, what we wanted to go do … didn’t change at all,” Ready said. But “the urgency absolutely changed.”

Not even a year into Ready’s tenure, a lot has changed for Google Shopping. But will this finally be the winning strategy? Maybe the 18th time will be the charm.

