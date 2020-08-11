Why the Big Ten canceled 2020 football season: COVID-19 ‘uncertainty’ overrules Ohio State, Michigan pleas

Despite pleas from Big Ten football players and coaches in recent days to compete this fall, the conference announced the cancellation of the 2020 season on Tuesday.

The decision, reportedly finalized in talks late Monday night, came as COVID-19 cases continued to rise at an alarming rate nationwide. The Big Ten ultimately felt holding football games was not in the best interest of student-athlete safety, citing unknowns over the long-term effects of the coronavirus.

The Big Ten is the first Power 5 conference to officially nix its campaign.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said commissioner Kevin Warren in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

Just because there won’t be games doesn’t mean all football activities will be wiped out, though.

Fall workouts remain on the table and subject to further discussion. A spring season is also reportedly under consideration, though that would be made complicated by NFL prospects.

This conversation last night about how programs would handle the *fall* with no football, hinted at what came today. Officials and coaches were discussing potential fall plans — workouts? athletic activities? strength and conditioning? — for the first time. https://t.co/hF9lMhou5P — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020

Ohio State and Michigan were among the Big Ten teams pushing hard for football games to be salvaged this fall.

Other Power 5 conferences continue to debate the merits of playing this year; the ACC has reportedly become more confident in recent days it can hold games.