Why Robert Pattinson Had to Fake a “Family Emergency” to Land Batman Role

Robert Pattinson could’ve used a superhero to help him keep his Batman secret.

The 34-year-old actor, who is set to take on the titular role in Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, has admitted that he had a hard time trying to keep his casting on the down low. In a new interview with The Irish Times, Pattinson explained that while working alongside famed director Christopher Nolan on the movie Tenet, he was also auditioning for The Batman. As Pattinson shared with the outlet, this presented a major problem.

“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies,” Pattinson said. “And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test–I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman addition, aren’t you?'”