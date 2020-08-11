Who will replace the NFL players who opted out of the 2020 season?

Sixty- players chose not to play during a 2020 season set to be defined by the coronavirus. Several of those who opted out were starters, leaving many teams’ depth charts weaker early in training camp. Here are the next men up to replace the first-stringers who opted out.
Beal is far from a household name, but considering the state of the Giants’ secondary, this is a notable loss. A 2018 third-round supplemental draft pick, Beal will miss his second full season. Beal may well have been needed to start opposite James Bradberry, with DeAndre Baker’s four felony charges and placement on the commissioner’s exempt list making it increasingly unlikely he plays for the Giants again. But the Giants had to pivot again at corner.
A Panthers reunion, instead, looks set to commence. Cockrell agreed to terms with the Giants, with whom he started games and intercepted three passes in 2017. The Giants may well deploy a Bradberry-Cockrell starting cornerback tandem this season. Cockrell, 29, started 11 games for the Panthers last season alongside Bradberry. After a broken leg wiped out his 2018 season, Cockrell limited QBs to a 68.6 passer rating when targeting him last season. That was sixth-best among corners targeted at least 50 times. This could be a savvy get for a Giants team with major questions regarding pass defense.
A high-risk opt-out, Cannon will vacate the right tackle job he has held in New England for five years. The 32-year-old blocker has been connected to retirement rumors, so it is certainly possible he has played his last down as a Patriot. But in an offseason in which the Pats lost revered offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, this is another setback for a group consistently among the NFL’s best.
A third-round pick out of West Virginia in 2019, Cajuste missed all of last season because of injury. A lineman with zero NFL reps from the spread-happy Big 12 cannot be considered a safe bet, especially in an offseason altered by the coronavirus and a CBA that placed further limitations on practice time. Prior to his 2019 quad injury, Cajuste also suffered knee maladies in 2015 and ’16. With left tackle Isaiah Wynn also an injury-prone player, the Patriots may want to scan the trade market — as they are wont to do — to replace Cannon.
Patrick Chung, Patriots safety
Chung’s 112 Patriots starts are more than Rob Gronkowski, Mike Vrabel or Richard Seymour accumulated. The Pats have featured unrivaled experience at safety for years, rostering Chung, Devin McCourty and veteran super sub Duron Harmon. Now, Chung and Harmon are gone. The Pats drafted safety Kyle Dugger in the second round, but he hails from a Division II school. Not ideal for immediate assimilation amid a pandemic.
While journeyman and second-year Patriot Terrence Brooks will have a say here, Philips has submitted superior work as a pro. The six-year Charger was essential to the Bolts upsetting the Ravens in the 2018 wild-card round, working as both a safety and a hybrid linebacker down the stretch that season — one that ended with 94 tackles and an All-Pro special teams nod. Chung’s decision opens the door for the former part-time Chargers starter — signed to a two-year deal — to play a major role in one of the NFL’s best secondaries.
The first of the league’s opt-outs in this unusual year, Duvernay-Tardif has been one of the more underrated success stories of Andy Reid’s Kansas City tenure. The Canadian doctor has been the Chiefs’ right guard starter since 2015; he played every snap in Kansas City’s three playoff games last season. Extended in 2017, the 2014 sixth-round pick has been one of the league’s better guards during his run.
The Chiefs struck quickly, signing the former All-Pro to a one-year deal. While Osemele is a bigger name, his recent work trails Duvernay-Tardif. A Raiders Pro Bowler in 2016 and ’17, Osemele saw injuries harpoon his 2018 season. He then became embroiled in an injury-related dispute with the Jets during a brief New York stay last year. He has not played a full season since 2017. That said, the 31-year-old blocker still comes with an intriguing ceiling. If healthy, he could make one of the 21st century’s defining offenses even more dangerous.
An inconsistent aerial threat, Funchess became a more notable offseason addition because he was the only wideout of consequence the receiver-needy Packers added this year. Funchess opting out leaves Green Bay with the crew they used last year — Davante Adams and little else. A former Panthers second-rounder, the 6-foot-4 talent will exit 2020 having played in one game since the start of the ’19 season.
A possibility to beat out Funchess as Green Bay’s No. 2 wideout already, Lazard has the inside track to that job. Lazard, a former undrafted free agent, grew into the Packers’ WR2 role last year. But that was only out of necessity, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling underwhelming and the Packers not replacing Randall Cobb with a veteran. The 6-5 youngster showed flashes last year and often draws praise from Aaron Rodgers. Lazard should be a bigger factor this season. That said, the Packers must consider helping Rodgers with a receiver trade or signing before the regular season.
Gilbert missed all of last season and all but five games in 2018. The Cardinals, however, chose to re-sign the longtime Steelers starter this year. Kliff Kingsbury declared the 32-year-old blocker the man to beat for the right tackle gig. Gilbert’s one-year Cards deal will toll to 2021, but given the way his early 30s have thus far gone, he may face an uphill battle toward securing another starting job.
Beachum should be considered the favorite to succeed Gilbert. The former Steelers, Jaguars and Jets left tackle has 99 starts under his belt and, at 31, may still have some good years left. The Cardinals signed Beachum in July, potentially indicating they bracing for a Gilbert opt-out. Kyler Murray took a league-high 48 sacks last season, so an experienced hand should help. That said, Beachum stands to be a bridge to Josh Jones — a third-round pick who received some first-round buzz. Jones developing in this COVID-19-reshaped season behind Beachum would be a smart plan.
A 63-game starter for the Bears over the past five seasons, Goldman was an important player in Chicago’s 3-4 defense — despite his position’s fading relevance. The rare highly paid 3-4 nose tackle, Goldman has been a key supporting-caster during the Bears’ defensive rise over the past three years. The 26-year-old run-stuffer is under contract through 2023.
Next man up: John Jenkins
There are a few veteran nose tackles the Bears could pursue. Snacks Harrison and Marcell Dareus are the biggest names, and the early-30-somethings would not command lucrative contracts at this point. But Pro Football Focus gave Jenkins and Goldman identical grades last year as the league’s 35th-best defensive tackles. Jenkins, 31, played for the Bears in 2017 and re-signed in April. He has been a capable backup/spot starter. This could be a chance for something more for the journeyman defender. Jenkins contributes less as a pass rusher, however, limiting his appeal beyond base sets.
This is a massive loss for the Patriots. An eight-year starter, Hightower served as New England’s top front-seven presence. He has been adept at off-ball work and, unlike most who play his position, in the pass rush. Hightower, 30, recorded 5.5 sacks last season. After the Pats lost their top two sackers — Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy — in this year’s free agency period, Hightower was again set for a big role. Hightower was entering a contract year, but his deal now tolls to 2021.
Third-year linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was on track to start before Hightower’s decision, so the new face may be Copeland. While the ex-Lions and Jets linebacker’s resume is not especially exciting, Bill Belichick turned Van Noy from an unremarkable Lion to an indispensable Patriot. He elevated journeyman John Simon into a starter-caliber player. Copeland has shown the ability to both rush the passer (five sacks in 2018) and play off the ball. His five years’ experience will also be valuable to a Pats team grooming Bentley and Day 2 rookies Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings.
Both veterans started at points for the Dolphins last season. Wilson and Hurns were to be key role players during a season that may well feature the Ryan Fitzpatrick-to-Tua Tagovailoa baton pass. They combined for 75 catches and 767 yards in 2019. The Dolphins both spent in free agency and used five draft picks between the first and second rounds. But they left receiver largely alone. These opt-outs will limit their passing attack.
The Dolphins moved quickly to sign Rogers, a Colts auxiliary wideout who suffered a knee fracture in December 2019. Rogers, 26, posted a career-high 485 receiving yards in 2018 but averaged only 9.2 per reception. Miami may have needed both Wilson and Hurns to start, with 2019 UDFA success story Preston Williams not certain to be ready for Week 1. This leaves DeVante Parker as Miami’s lone reliable pass-catcher. Grant is primarily a returner (four career return TDs), but the fifth-year player has 53 career catches and possesses 99th-percentile quickness.
In March 2019, James signed a five-year, $51 million deal to end the Broncos’ revolving door at right tackle. By 2021, the former first-round pick will have played 63 snaps as a Bronco. Since the Broncos moved Orlando Franklin to guard in 2014, they have started a different right tackle in Week 1 in six straight years. That streak will extend to seven, and the Broncos now have issues at both tackle spots.
As of Sunday, the Broncos were close to an agreement with Dotson — an eight-year Buccaneers starter at right tackle. While Dotson is entering his age-35 season, PFF graded him as last year’s No. 31 overall tackle. Dotson played well for most of his Tampa Bay tenure and would represent a solid signing given Denver’s circumstances. The 6-foot-9 blocker has 106 career starts and would be an upgrade over Elijah Wilkinson, James’ 2019 replacement. Wilkinson is battling Garett Bolles at left tackle, illustrating the problem James’ decision has created for the Broncos.
Lotulelei restructured his contract earlier this year to remain with the Bills, who authorized a lavish five-year, $50 million deal for the nose tackle in 2018. The Tongan has not lived up to his deal yet, but this strips a deep Bills defensive line of a veteran presence. The former first-round pick has started every game since coming to New York. Next year will be Lotulelei’s age-31 season.
Off to a breakout start in September 2019, Phillips suffered an ACL tear. But instead of a rotational role, the third-year Bills defensive tackle will be in line for a starting job alongside three technique Ed Oliver. Even if his promising work last season only came on 77 snaps, the ceiling remains fairly high for the Stanford alum. The Bills signed former Sean McDermott Panthers cog Vernon Butler too; the disappointing ex-first-rounder profiles as depth and insurance against another Phillips setback.
Melvin has bounced around the league throughout his seven-year career. He has been something of a starter mercenary in recent years, going from the Colts to the Raiders to the Lions from 2017-19. He was set to play such a role with the Jaguars, who are starting over at corner after trading Pro Bowlers Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. Melvin’s one-year deal will now toll to 2021, when he will turn 32.
On the subject of cornerback stopgaps, Brock has Melvin beat for longevity. Signed Sunday night, Brock will enter his 11th season. Set to turn 32 next week, Brock has been with four teams since his seven-year 49ers tenure ended in 2017. A former contributor on some dominant 49ers defenses in the early 2010s, Brock has been a role player in recent years. He did, however, start 14 games last season — including seven with the Titans despite being a late-season pickup. With the Jaguars a Trevor Lawrence/Justin Fields candidate, Brock’s performance may not matter all that much in the grand scheme.
Similar to the Broncos and Ja’Wuan James, the Jets will have gotten little from Mosley since signing him to a monster deal in 2019. Mosley played in two games last season. The Jets have gone from a defense housing a perennial Pro Bowler at linebacker and an All-Pro at safety (Jamal Adams). Consecutive midsummer Saturdays removed both from the picture, leaving defensive coordinator Gregg Williams with plenty of work to do.
Williamson’s next-man-up status differs from the rest of this group’s. He was a Jets starter in 2018 but saw a preseason ACL tear shelve him for all of last year. But Williamson — a signing of since-fired GM Mike Maccagnan — loomed as a cut candidate, and the Jets tried to trade him this offseason. But Mosley’s opt-out moves the ex-Titans starter back into the mix . Should Williamson avoid the Jets’ reserve/PUP list, he is in line to team with ex-Raven Patrick Onwuasor as Gang Green’s starting inside linebackers. Williamson, 28, registered a career-high 120 tackles for the 2018 Jets.
Michael Pierce, Vikings nose tackle
Signed to replace cap casualty Linval Joseph in the middle of Minnesota’s defensive line, Pierce will skip 2020. The 340-pound nose tackle signed a three-year, $27 million deal; that contract now runs through 2023. Despite entering the league in 2016, Pierce will turn 29 next year. The former Raven’s opt-out could limit his upside with the Vikings.
With some extra cap space created by Pierce’s opt-out, the Vikings are prime candidates to make a run at Snacks Harrison or Marcell Dareus. Both bring the size Minnesota would welcome to replace Pierce, one of the NFL’s largest men. Both are former Pro Bowlers who are not yet 32. Considering the Vikings are also limited at the three-technique spot (Shamar Stephen), a bigger name makes sense. If a younger Vikings team chooses an in-house promotion, Watts backed up Joseph last season and played reasonably well for a sixth-round pick (albeit in just 121 snaps).
Qualifying as a high-risk opt-out, Solder is passing on what would be his Giants season. Considering the 6-foot-9 left tackle’s struggles since signing a then-record contract in 2018, he may have played his last down for the team. But the former Patriots starter passing on the ’20 season leaves a big hole on this year’s Giants front.
Thomas was already slated to be a Day 1 starter, but instead of beginning his run at right tackle, the No. 4 overall pick looks set to protect Daniel Jones’ blind side. This was the Giants’ long-term plan, even though Thomas was primarily a right tackle at Georgia. The Giants have not enjoyed quality left tackle play since their Super Bowl years, with their previous first-round tackle — Ereck Flowers — becoming a quick bust. With Thomas going from right to left tackle, swing tackle Cameron Fleming — whom both Joe Judge and Jason Garrett previously coached — will start on the right side.
Williams did not possess Kareem Hunt’s talent, but he has been one of the most productive postseason players in Chiefs history. The former Dolphins afterthought has 10 playoff touchdowns in five January-February games with the Chiefs. Considering their DeAndre Washington signing and their actions in the draft, it is fair to wonder if Williams has played his final down with Kansas City.
The Chiefs eschewed some defensive needs to draft a player Andy Reid has since labeled a rich man’s Brian Westbrook. The first running back the Chiefs have taken in Round 1 since Larry Johnson 17 years ago, Edwards-Helaire profiles as the next man in line to continue the Chiefs’ succession of A-list backs — a Pro Bowler group that ran from Priest Holmes to Johnson to Jamaal Charles to Hunt. Edwards-Helaire, at 5-7, is just 21, amassed only 370 college carries and caught 55 passes last year. The tackle-breaking maven will be on top-five fantasy radars.