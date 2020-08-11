Who will replace the NFL players who opted out of the 2020 season?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A third-round pick out of West Virginia in 2019, Cajuste missed all of last season because of injury. A lineman with zero NFL reps from the spread-happy Big 12 cannot be considered a safe bet, especially in an offseason altered by the coronavirus and a CBA that placed further limitations on practice time. Prior to his 2019 quad injury, Cajuste also suffered knee maladies in 2015 and ’16. With left tackle Isaiah Wynn also an injury-prone player, the Patriots may want to scan the trade market — as they are wont to do — to replace Cannon.