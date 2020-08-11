Where’s Juan Carlos? Exit of Scandal-Plagued Former King Grips Spain

First he was said to have found a haven with a sugar tycoon in the Dominican Republic. Next, he was reportedly spotted on a friend’s estate in Portugal. Then reports emerged that he was holed up in a luxury hotel suite in Abu Dhabi.

An announcement last week by the former king of Spain, Juan Carlos, that he would be leaving his country amid a raft of investigations related to his wealth, has set off frenzied speculation in the Spanish news media about his whereabouts.

The frantic search for Juan Carlos has added a layer of intrigue to a royal departure that has shocked many Spaniards and frayed the relationship between the two parties that form Spain’s fragile coalition government.