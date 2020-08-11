Watchdog Says State Dept. Failed to Limit Civilian Deaths From Saudi Arms Sales

On Monday night, anticipating the report, Representative Eliot L. Engel, Democrat of New York and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement, “We will review the entire product with an eye toward ensuring that the classified annex hasn’t been used to bury important or possibly incriminating information.” He wrote in a letter to other lawmakers on Tuesday that the State Department “may have inappropriately redacted certain sections of the classified annex sent to Congress.”

The State Department tried to obfuscate the report’s findings on Monday, the day before its release, by putting out a statement that focused on three short phrases in one page of the report that said Mr. Pompeo had taken the proper technical steps in issuing his “emergency” certification — an exoneration of his action, in the agency’s telling. The statement from the agency spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, made no mention of the harsh criticism of the department over civilian casualties, which appears in the line at the top of the report right after the one on the certification. Nor did it say that the report’s single recommendation was on this issue.

A State Department official also gave journalists an anonymous briefing to try to shape news coverage ahead of the report’s release, and the journalists pointed out the absurdity of hearing lines about a report they had not seen.

In a blistering statement, Mr. Engel identified the official as Mr. Cooper and said the department’s effort was “pre-spin” that “reeks of an attempt to distract and mislead.”

“Mike Pompeo is pulling directly from the Bill Barr playbook,” Mr. Engel said, referring to Attorney General William P. Barr’s attempts last year to favorably characterize the report of Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel investigating 2016 election interference by Russia, shortly before a redacted version of it was released.

An unredacted version of the unclassified section of the State Department report obtained by lays out two timelines that call into question whether an “emergency” on Iran existed. In the first, investigators found that State Department officials first discussed on April 3 the use of an “emergency” declaration to bypass the congressional holds. That was a month before the White House began issuing statements about troubling signals around Iranian activity in the region. And Mr. Pompeo did not issue his “emergency” certification to Congress until May .

The second timeline involves the slow schedule of the arms transfers. The investigators found that only four of the 22 packages had been delivered by the of their inquiry last year. They were told that five would not be delivered until 2020.