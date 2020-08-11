Viola Davis Marks Birthday by Buying Former Slave Plantation Where She Was Born

WENN

The Oscar-winning actress is celebrating her 55th birthday with a special purchase of her birthplace, a former plantation, where she was born in South Carolina.

The “Fences” star took to social media to share a photo of a small, dilapidated building in the town of St. Matthews, revealing she had brought her life full circle with the special purchase of her old home – and the land around it.

“The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story,” she explained in the accompanying caption. “Today on my 55th year of life….I own it….all of it.”

She followed it up with a Cherokee birth blessing, adding, “May you live long enough to know why you were born.”

Davis had previously described her grandparents’ home, located on what used to be Singleton Plantation, as a “one-room shack” with no running water, but she only discovered its slave history later in life.

“I wasn’t on it long, because I was the fifth child, and so we moved soon after I was born,” she said in a 2016 appearance on “The Jess Cagle Interview“.

“I mean, I went back to visit briefly but (I was) still not aware of the history. I think (I only made the discovery when) I read one slave narrative of someone who was on that plantation, which was horrific.”