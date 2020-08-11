Vidya Balan steps out looking stunning in a floral saree

Vidya Balan is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, she has proven her mettle multiple times by playing different characters to perfection. The actress has done several films that have earned big bucks at the box-office and therefore the audience always waits for her films eagerly. Her latest release Shakuntala Devi based on the life of the Mathematician of the same name got a lot of praise from the critics as well as the audience.

Today, we snapped the beauty as she stepped out looking gorgeous as ever. Vidya opted for a floral saree that made her look gorgeous. A white base with a dash of rose pink and green, the saree complemented her figure beautifully. Check out her latest pictures below…