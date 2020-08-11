Urban Meyer loses it when shirtless man interrupts his live BTN interview

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer had an unwelcome visitor when he called into the Big Ten Network on Tuesday to share his thoughts after the Big Ten canceled its fall football season.

Behind him on the live video chat, a shirtless unidentified man cluelessly strolled around the room. Meyer lost it when he noticed what was happening.

Meyer’s “cut it out” motion resembled Michael Scott in “The Office.”

MORE: Pac-12 postpones fall sports

Many people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic can relate to the feeling of embarrassment when something goes wrong in a virtual work call.

It’s funny, though, to see a typically put-together person like Meyer be ambushed during an interview.

The shirtless man is probably looking at a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.