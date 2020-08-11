UFC news, Aussie Alexander Volkanovski’s hilarious come-back Henry Cejudo

Aussie UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski has hilariously fired back at retired bantamweight Henry Cejudo after he called the Wollongong local an “overgrown midget”.

Cejudo shocked the fight world in May when he announced his immediate retirement following the successful defence of his title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

In the aftermath of the hysteria, the then bantamweight champion took a sensational swipe at Volkanovski.

“I’m satisfied with my career. There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning. That’s against other than Ryan Garcia, that would be Alexander Volkanovski, that overgrown midget,” he told TMZ.

Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 232 (Getty)

“I would love to make him bend the knee. He’s already halfway there.”

Cejudo has continued to take shots at Volkanovski across his dual featherweight title defence, calling the Aussie an “overgrown baboon” who will knee before his “rightful king”.

Never one to back down, Volkanovski has since fired back, taking his shot on social media in a hilarious post on Tuesday.

Posting a picture of himself reading from his children’s book, ‘Alexander the Great’, Volkanovki is seen with a child sitting on his lap with Cejudo’s head superimposed.

“Come on son, let me tell you a story!” Volkanovski wrote.

Volkanovski took the featherweight belt in December 2019 after beating Max Holloway. He then defended the belt in a rematch last month on UFC’s Fight Island.