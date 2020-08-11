U.S. lawmakers trade barbs on coronavirus aid, no talks on deal By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


By David Morgan

WASHINGTON () – The U.S. Senate’s top Republican and Democrat criticized each others’ approach to coronavirus aid on Tuesday, with no word on when talks on a new package might resume and no movement on benefits for tens of millions who lost jobs in the crisis.

Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of attacking Americans struggling with the economic fallout of a virus that has infected more than 5 million Americans and killed more than 162,000.

“They’re playing hardball against kids, workers, vulnerable Americans,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

The Senate’s Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, portrayed Republicans as a party in disarray, saying President Donald Trump should be trying to break the logjam.

“So many Republicans are saying: ‘Don’t do a thing – don’t do a thing.’ They’re glad the negotiations have broken down. We’re not,” Schumer said.

Aid to state and local governments – a Democratic priority that Republicans generally resist – and supplemental unemployment benefits for millions of workers displaced by the pandemic are two of the biggest sticking points in the talks.

After talks between top administration officials and congressional Democratic leaders broke down on Friday, Trump on Saturday signed orders seeking to bypass Congress and provide some relief, including delaying student loan payments and providing some unemployment aid.

Experts said Trump’s actions would do little to boost the economy even if he can overcome legal questions about his decision to sidestep Congress.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday Trump’s plan would provide $300 per week in federal unemployment aid, in addition to state benefits. This is down from the $600 per week in supplemental federal benefits out-of-work Americans got from late March until late July, when those benefits expired.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR