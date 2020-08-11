U.S. Big Ten postpones 2020-21 football, fall sports season, due to COVID-19 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . NCAA Football: Buffalo at Penn State

() – The Big Ten Conference has decided to postpone its 2020-21 football season, along with other fall sports, citing concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. collegiate athletic conference said on Tuesday.

The postponement impacts football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The conference said it would “continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring” with winter and spring sports also being “evaluated.”

The Big Ten, which includes powerhouses Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, is one of the five wealthiest conferences in U.S. college football, along with the Pac-12, Southeastern, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast.

The announcement followed several reports that the “Power Five” conferences had met to discuss the viability of a 2020 football season.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR