Tyra Banks’ Huge Diamond Ring Sparks Louis Belanger-Martin Engagement Rumors

WENN

The ‘America’s Next Top Model’ host flashes the huge rock on her ring finger while going on a stroll around Santa Monica, California with her Canadian businessman boyfriend.

–

Is Tyra Banks ready to take her relationship with her boyfriend Louis Belanger-Martin to the next level? The model has sparked engagement rumors with the Canadian businessman after she was spotted rocking a huge diamond ring on that finger.

The 46-year-old was seen wearing the new sparkler on her ring finger during a stroll with her man in Santa Monica, California. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the two dressed down for the outing, with Tyra sporting a Drexel University hoodie and dark sweatpants. She wore dark sneakers and a green beanie on her head, while covering her mouth and nose with a black face mask.

Her beau also opted for a casual look in a black long-sleeve shirt and sweatpants in matching color. He also put on a blue cap and had a green mask covering his mouth and nose, while opting for striped socks and dark sneakers for his footwear.

Tyra Banks flashed a diamond ring during a stroll with boyfriend Louis Belanger-Martin.

Tyra and Louis have been dating since August 2018. The pair have been keeping their relationship low-key, but it appears that they remain strong together. A source told Page Six in January of this year that the new “Dancing with the Stars” host and the businessman, who have been living together since last year, are “very, very much in love.”

“They’re a pretty happy couple and have been together for over a year,” the source dished at the time. Hinting that they’re serious with their relationship, Tyra was said to be “very quick to introduce him as her man.”

The couple has been spotted several time spending time with Tyra’s 3-year-old son York, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Norwegian photographer Erik Asla. Louis, meanwhile, has a 12-year-old son with his ex-wife Valerie Martin Scraire.