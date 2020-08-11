Twitter testing automatic translations for tweets

Twitter is currently testing automatic translations for tweets in different languages with a select group of users.
The social media giant already supports built-in translations for tweets. Users see a ‘translation’ button on tweets that aren’t in their language, and the process to translate a tweet is manual.
Twitter is now testing a change that would force tweets to be displayed in the language that the user has selected in their settings.
“In order to make it easier to understand the conversations you follow on Twitter, we are experimenting automatic translations to Tweets in other languages that appear on your home page. We know that sometimes it can take a long time to translate Tweet by Tweet and stay on top of what is relevant to you,” Twitter notes.
Although automatic translations could be useful for some, it’s worth noting that Google Translate and other translation services aren’t always completely accurate. This may lead to misinterpretations of certain content in tweets, especially when people are using slang.
The feature is currently being tested in select countries including Brazil. Twitter has been testing several new features in the last few months, and not all of them have become permanent, so it’s unknown if this one will roll out to more users beyond the test.
