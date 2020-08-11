Twitter came with the jokes as Lighting-Blue Jackets play 5-OT thriller

The Blue Jackets and Lightning started Game 1 of their first-round matchup at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. It didn’t end till more than six hours later, when Brayden Point scored in the fifth-overtime frame.

Of course, as the fourth-longest overtime game went on — and eventually ended —Twitter was loving it.

Here’s a little taste of the overtime jokes and reactions, including one from the NHL itself, which has developed quite the sense of humor during the hot days of summer.

MORE: 10 longest overtime games in Cup playoff history

I can remember dehydrating in a normal 3 period hockey game!! Almost 8 periods is such an impressive performance! How wet was the goalie equipement after that [email protected] @BlueJacketsNHL — Sean Burke (@SBurkie1) August 12, 2020

If the Lightning hit 88 shots, we go back in time. — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) August 12, 2020

Looking forward to Justin Williams jumping on the ice and scoring a goal, turning to both benches and screaming “GET OUT OF HERE ALREADY.” — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) August 12, 2020

With all due respect to the Rangers the loser of this game should get Alexis Lafreniere. — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) August 12, 2020